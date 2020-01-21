AP is the first state to implement Amma Vodi scheme: CM Jagan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who launched the Amma Vodi Scheme in the second week of January has held a discussion on the scheme in the state assembly on Tuesday. CM Jagan addressed the debate on the ambitious Amma Vodi scheme introduced by the government. He said that no other state in the country had implemented this type of program. Jagan said that the scheme was introduced to change the future of 82 lakh students.

He said that Education is a fundamental right and the scheme would help them to pursue their studies to lead a bright future. "Every mother having children studying class 1 to Intermediate will get Rs.15000 directly into their bank accounts," Jagan asserted.

The chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will spare Rs 1300 crore for the enhancement of Mid-day meal scheme to provide the quality food by changing the menu. Also, he said that they had increased the wages of the workers from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000.

CM Jagan has announced that every student will be given a kit at the beginning of the academic year carrying school bags, three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, shoes, two pairs of socks and a belt kit under the scheme. It is said to be a mobile phone that will benefit over 36 lakhs of ten thousand children. Similarly, under Vasathi Devena scheme, the government would offer Rs 20,000 to the students in two instalments.