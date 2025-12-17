AP JAC welcomes the decision

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) Amaravati has welcomed the state government’s decision to remove the 18-year age ceiling on Child Care Leave (CCL) and thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling his promise to women employees.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, AP JAC leaders said the new Government Order allows women employees to avail CCL at any time during their service, regardless of their children’s age, as per rules. They noted that over 60 per cent of the state’s workforce would benefit, enhancing the dignity and welfare of working mothers.

Welcoming the decision, AP JAC Amaravati women’s wing chairperson Pare Lakshmi, general secretary Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi, associate chairperson Saikam Siva Kumar Reddy and treasurer Dr Sailakshmi said AP has become the first state in the country to remove the age restriction on Child Care Leave.