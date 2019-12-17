AP Legislative Council likely to propose amendments to two bills

Amaravati: The state government is going to face problems in getting approval for two crucial bills in the AP Legislative Council, on Tuesday. The Bills including AP Commission for SCs Bill, 2019 and AP Education Amendment Bill, 2019, which were passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The TDP has been contemplating to propose an amendment to SC Corporation Bill, suggesting government to division of the sub castes like A, B, C and D. This is a long pending demand from certain sections in the community. In addition to that, the TDP also proposing an amendment to the Education Bill, requesting the government to empower students and parents to have an option in selection of the medium of instruction in the school education.

Interestingly, the other parties also supporting the demand of the TDP, except the YSRCP.

Amidst this development, the Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, YSRCP MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu requested Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Leader of Opposition in Council and TDP senior leader to cooperate with the government in passing the Bill.

These two bills are going to be introduced in the Council today, the last working day of the ongoing winter session.