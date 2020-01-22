AP Legislative Council: Will the three capital bills come for discussion in the house?

After passing of the rule 71 notice resolution laid by the Telugu Desam Party in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Tuesday, the upper house faces piquant situation. The TDP claims since the motion under rule 71 passed, the opposition rejected government policy and the bill on three capitals cannot be taken up.

But with amendments suggested by the TDP to the bill yesterday, the government is likely to insist on the discussion on two bills Decentralisation and Equal Development of all regions and repeal of CRDA act introduced by the ministers. TDP is expected to oppose the bills leading to pandemonium.

On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party is reportedly seeking to send the bill to the select committee after the discussion, which enables them to postpone of implementation of the bill for three months. Since the amendments were suggested, the bills may return to the Assembly once again for discussions.

However, it remains to be seen whether the bills come for discussion in the upper house on Wednesday.