AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid formation of low pressure area

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported significant developments regarding the southwest monsoon, forecasting its withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch by September 23. In their latest update, the IMD noted that a monsoon trough currently extends over Bikaner, Guna, Sagar, Bilaspur, Chandbali, and meanders southeastward to the west-central Bay of Bengal. Additionally, an east-west trough stretching from the coast of Andhra Pradesh to the southern coast of Myanmar is influencing local weather patterns, along with another upper air trough situated 5.8 km above sea level over southern coastal Myanmar and surrounding areas.

As these weather systems interact, the IMD anticipates the development of a low-pressure area over West Central Bay of Bengal by September 23, 2024. In response to these developments, the Amaravati Meteorological Center has announced a forecast for rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

For North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the forecast for Sunday highlights a high probability of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected at one or two locations, accompanied by strong surface winds gusting up to 30-40 km/h. Similar conditions are predicted for Monday and Tuesday, with a continued high chance of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, including heavy rains in isolated areas.

In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, residents can expect light to moderate rain or thunderstorms on Sunday, with some areas likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 30-40 km/h. The outlook for Monday and Tuesday mirrors this pattern, as light to moderate rain or thundershowers are anticipated in various locations, which may include heavy rainfall and thunderstorms featuring strong winds.

Rayalaseema is also forecasted to experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms on Sunday, with heavy rains expected at isolated locations accompanied by gusty winds. The conditions are anticipated to remain similar on Monday and Tuesday, with a high likelihood of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Residents across these regions are advised to stay alert and prepare for potential local disruptions due to the expected heavy rains and thunderstorms. The IMD will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.