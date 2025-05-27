AP Mega DSC hall tickets to be released soon

The online application process for the highly anticipated Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh state government, has officially closed, with approximately 353,598 candidates having applied. These applicants submitted a total of 567,000 applications, as they prepared for the opportunity to fill 16,347 teaching posts across various roles, including School Teacher Trainee (STT), Secondary Assistant (SA), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Principal positions.

Despite the high number of applicants, there remains considerable confusion regarding the scheduling of the DSC examinations. Although it was previously indicated that hall tickets would be available from May 30, no formal examination timetable has been announced, leaving candidates in uncertainty.

The Education Department has, however, indicated plans for online written examinations to take place between June 6 and July 6. There are reports that preparations are underway for these assessments, with seating available for up to 20,000 candidates across test centres in both the state and neighbouring regions. Given the examination will be conducted in two sessions daily, it is projected that as many as 40,000 candidates could sit for the exam each day.

In addition, the coalition government pledged to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) every six months, but job seekers are urging the authorities to schedule another TET exam as it has been over six months since the previous one.

The application deadline for the current DSC online applications was 11:59 PM on May 15.