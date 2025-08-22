Live
AP Mega DSC merit list to be released today
The Merit List for the Mega Direct Recruitment for School Teachers (DSC) will be published this Friday, announced Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. In his statement, he confirmed that preparations are underway for the release of the merit list, now that the sports quota merit list has been finalised.
Minister Lokesh emphasised the importance of candidates obtaining information solely from the official DSC websites. As part of the recruitment process for various posts, call letters will be issued to candidates who have qualified for the 'zone of consideration' via their personal login.
Candidates are required to attend document verification with their original certificates, a recently issued caste certificate, three sets of photocopies certified by a gazetted officer, and five passport-sized photographs. Furthermore, all relevant certificates must be uploaded on the website prior to the verification process. A checklist detailing the required documents will also be made available online.
The Minister warned that failure to attend the verification or submit the correct certificates would result in disqualification, allowing for the next candidate in line to be considered.