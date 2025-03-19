AP, Microsoft to collab on AI-powered initiatives

New Delhi: The state government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill Gates Foundation to collaborate on initiatives in education, healthcare, and agriculture on Wednesday. The partnership will focus on AI-powered health data systems, enhanced telemedicine, low-cost diagnostics, medical devices, and advancements in the agricultural sector.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, currently in New Delhi, is scheduled to meet Bill Gates on Wednesday to discuss projects that will be financed by the Gates Foundation.

The key areas where Andhra Pradesh Government and Bill Gates Foundation will collaborate include support in AI-driven EdTech tools, digital learning enhancements, and initiatives related to the National Education Summit. Assistance will be provided in developing a centralized data lake, AI-powered public services, and predictive analytics for healthcare, agriculture, and education.

In Agriculture the partnership aims to introduce AI-assisted farmer advisory systems, precision farming using satellite data, and transparent subsidy distribution. AI-driven innovations will boost productivity and job creation across multiple sectors.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the relaunch of developmental works of Amaravati capital city in April. On Tuesday, Naidu held discussions regarding the location for re-starting the works in the capital region.

The event is expected to include a public gathering. It is learnt that a site behind the State Secretariat has been selected for the purpose.

It is noteworthy that the state cabinet, on Monday, approved the government's decision to resume Amaravati’s capital development projects at an estimated cost of over ₹30,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Naidu also attended the wedding reception of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son on Tuesday during his Delhi visit.