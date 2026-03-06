AP Minister Addresses Food Adulteration Concerns in Assembly

AP Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar responded to questions from assembly members regarding food adulteration in the state. He assured that measures have been implemented to combat the issue, revealing that between 2023 and 2026, a total of 16,700 food samples were tested. Of these, 1,400 samples were found to be adulterated.

The Minister stated that those responsible have been brought before the courts, fined, and appropriate actions taken.

He highlighted the use of synthetic colours in food items, mentioning that inspections in Guntur and Rajahmundry have led to action against such practices. Satyakumar warned that synthetic colours not only adulterate food but also pose health risks, and efforts are underway to raise awareness among the public.

The Minister announced plans to expand laboratory facilities for testing food adulteration and criticised the current law, which he said only punishes offenders with a six-month sentence. He called for stricter measures to safeguard public health.