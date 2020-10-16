AP Minister Anil Kumar Yadav asks Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his residence due to rising Krishna river

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has advised TDP president Chandrababu Naidu to vacate the illegal residence built on the embankment in the wake of dangerous floods on the Krishna River.

Anil Kumar Yadav said it was not right to accuse the government of not taking any action on floods. He clarified that this government is working vigilantly on floods and rains and criticised Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for coming to the state like tourists. He was incensed that there had never been any rain during Chandrababu's reign and that there had been a drought during his reign. He recalled that the people of the state were severely affected by the cyclones during the last government regime.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav spoke at a media conference in Kurnool on Friday and said that the Srisailam power project was submerged in floodwater during the Chandrababu regime. "Hyderabad was also flooded due to Chandrababu's mistakes. Babu and Lokesh are always making false allegations," Anil Kumar Yadav said. He said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to prevent floods.

A review meeting was held with the authorities on the arrangements for the Tungabhadra Pushkars. 210 crore has been released to Tungabhadra Pushkar. "We maintain Tungabhadra Pushkars as per covid rules," he asserted. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy worked for the development of Rayalaseema. Moving forward in the same manner, we have prepared plans for Rs 40,000 crore Rayalaseema projects.

