Live
- Gurugram: Former MLA’s wife & son join BJP ahead of Haryana polls
- Suspected Mpox case under investigation, patient isolated: Centre
- Supreme Court to resume hearing RG Kar Medical College suo moto case on Monday
- Crucial India-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh on Monday
- Stalin appeals to Tamil diaspora to visit mother state once a year
- Varun Sandesh's 'Nindha' Takes ETV Win by Storm with 1.4 Million Streaming Minutes on Day One
- Chandrababu Inspects Prakasam Barrage Repair Works Following Flood Damage
- Massive show of strength by Jamaat backed candidate in J&K’s Kulgam
- ‘One World, Many Frames’ for Sony BBC Earth’s - Earth in Focus
- MG Windsor India's First Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle to launch on September 11, 2024
Just In
AP Minister Atchannaidu Surveys Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchennaidu conducted an on-ground inspection of the affected regions of Chittinagar and Budameru.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchennaidu conducted an on-ground inspection of the affected regions of Chittinagar and Budameru. Traversing the streets on a two-wheeler, the minister engaged directly with flood victims, assessing their needs and welfare.
During his visit, Atchennaidu checked on the distribution of essential items, ensuring that relief supplies were reaching those in need. He inquired about the details and experiences of the flood victims, while also confirming the receipt of essential goods and medicine kits.
The minister emphasized the importance of ongoing sanitation efforts, urging local sanitation staff to conduct thorough inspections of cleaning measures across the streets. He also made several suggestions aimed at improving the recovery process for the affected communities.
This proactive approach highlights the government's commitment to providing immediate assistance and support to those impacted by the devastating floods.