AP Minister Atchannaidu Surveys Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchennaidu conducted an on-ground inspection of the affected regions of Chittinagar and Budameru. Traversing the streets on a two-wheeler, the minister engaged directly with flood victims, assessing their needs and welfare.

During his visit, Atchennaidu checked on the distribution of essential items, ensuring that relief supplies were reaching those in need. He inquired about the details and experiences of the flood victims, while also confirming the receipt of essential goods and medicine kits.

The minister emphasized the importance of ongoing sanitation efforts, urging local sanitation staff to conduct thorough inspections of cleaning measures across the streets. He also made several suggestions aimed at improving the recovery process for the affected communities.

This proactive approach highlights the government's commitment to providing immediate assistance and support to those impacted by the devastating floods.