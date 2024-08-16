Live
AP minister Atchennaidu congratulates ISRO on Successful SSLV-D3 Launch
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu extended his congratulations to the talented scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of the SSLV-D3 from the SHAR Research Center in Sriharikota, located in the Tirupati district.
He said that the SSLV-D3 satellite is poised to play a crucial role in the management of key environmental challenges, including the monitoring of natural disasters and volcanic activity. "This latest achievement marks a significant step forward in enhancing our capabilities to gather vital information for effective disaster management," he wrote on X handle.
Atchennaidu expressed his hope that ISRO will continue to conduct experiments and initiatives that not only advance scientific exploration but also bring pride to the nation.