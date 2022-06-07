AP minister Jogi Ramesh escapes unhurt in a minor accident occurred in Prakasam

Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh escaped unhurt in a minor accident occurred in Prakasam district. Going into the details, the minister was traveling in a car from Chilakaluripet to Nellore on Monday morning



However, as he could reach national highway at Pellur near Ongole in Prakasam district, the diversion barricades, which have been set up as part of traffic regulation for works on the national highway has come on thr roads.

Against this backdrop, the driver of a car in the minister's convoy suddenly applied brakes, which caused the cars in the convoy to collide with each other and the adjacent divider. Minister Jogi Ramesh's car was also out of control but he was not injured. He immediately got into another car and drove away.

The highway Mobile personnel, Taluka CI Srinivasa Reddy reached the spot and examined the incident immediately. The car that caused the accident was retrieved.