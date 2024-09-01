Live
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
- Sitarama project main canal suffers a breach, Peddavagu ring bund washed away
Just In
AP Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Alerts Officials on Nuzividu NTR Colony Flood Impact
In a proactive move aimed at addressing the ongoing challenges posed by recent flooding in the Nuzividu NTR colony, Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi has called upon local officials to assess the situation and take immediate action.
In a proactive move aimed at addressing the ongoing challenges posed by recent flooding in the Nuzividu NTR colony, Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi has called upon local officials to assess the situation and take immediate action.
The Minister highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive evaluations of the flood's effects on the community, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding residents and their property. "We must prioritise the safety and well-being of our citizens," Minister Parthasaradhi stated during a briefing.
As heavy rains have continued to affect the region, concerns are growing regarding the potential for infrastructure damage and displacement of residents.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow safety guidelines while recovery efforts are underway.