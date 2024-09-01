  • Menu
AP Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Alerts Officials on Nuzividu NTR Colony Flood Impact

AP Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi Alerts Officials on Nuzividu NTR Colony Flood Impact
In a proactive move aimed at addressing the ongoing challenges posed by recent flooding in the Nuzividu NTR colony, Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi has called upon local officials to assess the situation and take immediate action.

In a proactive move aimed at addressing the ongoing challenges posed by recent flooding in the Nuzividu NTR colony, Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi has called upon local officials to assess the situation and take immediate action.

The Minister highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive evaluations of the flood's effects on the community, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding residents and their property. "We must prioritise the safety and well-being of our citizens," Minister Parthasaradhi stated during a briefing.

As heavy rains have continued to affect the region, concerns are growing regarding the potential for infrastructure damage and displacement of residents.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow safety guidelines while recovery efforts are underway.

