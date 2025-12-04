AP minister Nirmala Ramanaidu inspects progress of Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh State Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu conducted an on-site inspection of the Polavaram project on 4 December 2025, focusing on the construction progress in Eluru district. During his visit, the minister closely evaluated the key structures of the project, particularly the Right Connectivity Works, and observed the ongoing construction activities in Gap-1 and Gap-2 areas.

Minister Ramanaidu emphasised the importance of maintaining both quality and speed in the project's execution, urging officials to ensure that these standards are met without compromise. Following the field inspection, he convened a high-level review meeting with project officials to discuss the current status of the works and to develop an action plan aimed at completing the remaining tasks within the designated timeframe.

During the meeting, the minister encouraged officials to promptly report any funding or technical challenges they may encounter. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to expedite the completion of the Polavaram project to make it accessible for public use as soon as possible.