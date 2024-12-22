AP minister orders probe into fatal accident on Addanki-Narkatpally highway

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a travel bus en route from Hyderabad to Guntur collided with a flock of sheep near Dachepalli, resulting in the death of 150 sheep and leaving a shepherd seriously injured. Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed his condolences over the incident and has vowed to ensure justice for the shepherd and his family.

The accident occurred early Sunday when the Sri Maruti Travels bus struck the flock, which was being tended to by the shepherd. Local authorities reported that the bus had been carrying approximately 400 sheep at the time of the incident. The impact not only led to the deaths of the sheep but also seriously injured the shepherd, who was subsequently transported to Gurajala Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon learning of the accident, Minister Gottipati contacted the District Collector and Superintendant of Police (SP) to discuss the incident and to monitor the situation. He emphasized the need for proper medical care for the injured shepherd and accountability for the accident.

Immediately following the incident, local residents and family members of the shepherd gathered at the scene, staging a protest demanding justice and accountability from the travel agency. Their demonstration caused significant traffic disruptions on the Addanki-Narkatpally Highway, leading to long delays for motorists.

Palnadu District SP Srinivas arrived at the protest site to address the concerns of the victims and their families but faced opposition as the demonstrators refused to disperse until their demands for justice were met.

The driver of the bus fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, and police are currently liaising with the travel management to gather further details. As the situation remains tense with ongoing protests, authorities continue their investigation into the incident, aiming to provide support to the affected families.

Minister Gottipati has assured that justice will be served, as police have filed a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.