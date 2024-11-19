AP Minister Ramanaidu addresses concerns on irrigation in assembly

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session has entered its seventh day, with ministers actively engaging in a Question Hour that began this morning. During this session, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu addressed concerns raised by assembly members regarding the deteriorating state of canals and the halted progress on the Adavipalli reservoir.

Minister Ramanaidu highlighted the lack of crucial maintenance activities, such as the removal of blockages, desilting efforts, and repairs of canal shutters and emergency manholes and stated that NDA coalition government has released Rs. 363 crore dedicated to emergency reparative works shortly after assuming power.

The Minister revealed alarming figures, stating that out of 1,040 lift irrigation schemes, 450 were shut down due to inadequate maintenance. Minister Ramanaidu also addressed the status of the Adavipalli reservoir, which was part of the Handri Neeva project and completed by the then TDP government in 2019. He condemned the YSRCP-led administration for failing to utilise the reservoir effectively, resulting in the inability to store any water during their five-year term from 2019 to 2024.

The Minister credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs. 2,600 crores for the completion of the Handri Neeva project. He concluded by announcing that Rs. 360 crores have been earmarked for vital works on the main canal supplying water to the Adavipalli reservoir, reaffirming the commitment to restoring the state's irrigation systems.