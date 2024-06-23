AP Minister Ramprasad Reddy assumes charge, says free bus facility will be implemented soon

TDP MLA Ramprasad Reddy assumed charge as the Minister of Transport and Sports in Andhra Pradesh by signing the first order on the establishment of training centers for RTC staff. During a media briefing, he announced that within a month, RTC will provide free bus services for women in the state.

Reddy also mentioned plans to conduct a review of the free bus facility in Telangana and Karnataka, while addressing challenges in implementing the service. He highlighted the importance of improving sports facilities in the state and expressed a commitment to supporting talented athletes.

Moreover, the Minister emphasized RTC's efforts in accident prevention and thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allocating resources to the three departments under his jurisdiction.