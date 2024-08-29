AP minister Savitha assures support to handloom weaver, says taking steps for sale in e-commerce

Andhra Pradesh Minister for handloom and textile department Savitha announced that the government is taking significant steps towards enhancing the sale of handloom clothes through e-commerce. The meeting, which took place at the minister's camp office on Thursday, highlighted the commitment of the NDA government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to provide work 365 days a year for leaders in the handloom sector.

During the meeting, Federation representatives presented a petition outlining various challenges faced by the weaving community. Minister Savitha acknowledged that the handloom sector has suffered over the past five years, attributing the decline to the cessation of supportive schemes initiated during the 2014-2019 period under the previous government. She emphasized the adverse effects this has had on weavers, leading many into debt due to a lack of market facilities for their products.

With the aim of reviving the sector, Savitha assured that all successful initiatives from the 2014-2019 period would be reinstated if Chandrababu Naidu returns to power. Furthermore, she indicated that the government would soon announce measures regarding GST exemptions on handloom textiles.

Highlighting recent efforts, Minister Savitha noted the success of a handloom garment exhibition held in Vijayawada, which served as a platform for promoting handwoven products. She expressed optimism that such exhibitions would be organized statewide to create further market opportunities for weavers.

The meeting included prominent figures from the All India Weavers Federation, such as PM Trinath, T. Mohan Krishna, B. Anand Prasad, and several others, who actively participated in discussions addressing the challenges faced by the handloom community.