AP Minister to conduct aerial survey on floods in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to intensify relief operations in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The CM ordered the ministers and officials to be alert on Godavari floods. To this extent, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Venugopala Krishna will conduct an aerial survey in the flood affected areas.



The situation is being reviewed from time to time with the orders of the CM and orders have already been issued so that medicines, food supply, drinking water and milk are available.



Ministers will review the situation in Etapaka, Chintoor, Koonavaram, VRpuram and Devipatnam mandals through aerial view.