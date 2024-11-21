AP ministers deny Vizag steel plant privatization claims

In a spirited session of the Legislative Council, members from the ruling YSRCP and opposition clashed over allegations of privatization concerning the Vizag Steel Plant. YSRCP representatives accused the government of moving towards privatization, a claim that was firmly denied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers, including Atchannaidu and TG Bharath.

Bharath referred to recent statements made by Union Steel Minister Hetty Kumaraswamy, emphasizing that there were no plans for the privatization of the steel industry. "What more clarity is needed?" he challenged, urging the opposition to reconsider their stance.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan elaborated on his discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he advocated against the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. He cited past actions he took to halt privatization efforts, referencing his intervention in the proposed privatization of the Dredging Corporation.

The ruling party members pointed to historical context, noting that previous steps towards privatization were taken during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This assertion was met with strong opposition from Botsa Satyanarayana, the leader of the opposition, who suggested that the House should pass a unanimous resolution condemning any moves toward privatization.

Atchannaidu, countering Satyanarayana's proposal, questioned the need for a resolution, arguing that the issue of privatization was not currently on the agenda. The intense debate underscored the ongoing tensions within the Legislative Council regarding the future of the Vizag Steel Plant and the broader implications for the steel industry in the region.