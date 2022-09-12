AP ministers pays tribute to Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju, to attend the funeral

Andhra Pradesh Ministers paid tributes to Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju on Monday. Ministers Karumuri, Venugopala Krishna, RK Roja, and others were among those who paid their respects. Tourism Minister Roja spoke on this occasion. She said that Krishnam Raju is the king of cinema and politics and opined that his death is a great loss to the film and political fraternity. Minister RK Roja expressed their deepest condolences to the family members.



Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that the untimely death of Krishnam Raju is very sad. He said Krishnam Raju used to be friendly with everyone regardless of politics. The other Minister Venugopala Krishna said that Krishnam Raju's services in the fields of cinema and politics are unforgettable. He was always in touch with people and use to help people. The chief whip Prasada Raju and Minister Vishwaroop also paid their last tributes to the late actor.

Meanwhile, Venugopala Krishna, Roja, Karumuri and Chief Whip Prasadaraju will attend the funeral of Krishnam Raju on behalf of the Andhra government to be held with state honours.