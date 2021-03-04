AP MLC Elections: YSRCP candidates meet YS Jagan, receives B-Forms to file nominations

The YSRCP candidates for the upcoming MLC elections under MLA quota have met the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YS Jagan handed over the B-form documents to them. Six YSRCP MLC candidates will file nominations on Thursday. Iqbal, Karimunnisa, Balli Kalyan Chakraborthy, Challa Bhagiratha, Duvvada Srinivas and C. Ramachandraya were given opportunity for 5 general vacancies and one by-election.



YSRCP has given priority to the poor and weaker sections in the selection of MLC candidates. This is evident from the names of the candidates announced by the party for the six MLC seats in the forthcoming MLA quota elections. Moreover, the commitment of CM YS Jagan to his promise is evident in the selection of candidates. With the death of Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad, his son Balli Kalyana Chakraborty was given the opportunity to become an MLC under the SC category. In the meantime, his family was allowed to return to MLC seat which is lying vacant by the death of MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy's son Challa Bhagirathareddy has been selected as the CM as per the assurance given earlier. On the other hand preferred to the minority category. Karimunnisa and Mohammad Iqbal, who belong to that category, were selected as MLC candidates. Hindupur coordinator Iqbal lost the last election. He, who is currently continuing as an MLC, was given a second chance. The party has decided to do justice to Duvvada Srinivas, who lost the Srikakulam MP seat.