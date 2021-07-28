AP Monthly Round-Up: Check out all the happenings of this month

While coming to the monthly round up in Andhra Pradesh, there is lot happening in the state be it water row between two Telugu states, YSRCP MPS stalling the parliament proceedings and other judicial issues where the bail cancellation petition of YS Jagan is still pending. However, leaving all those issues, we have collated the best developments such as the welfare schemes and development activities carried out by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in July 2021.

Jagananna colonies

The Andhra Pradesh government head by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid foundation stones for houses at Jaganann's colonies under the 'Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu', the state's flagship housing programme. The housing project has got a good response from beneficiaries. The government conducted mega grounding melas in 13 districts of the state on July 1, 3 and 4.

Allocation of Land to Jindal Steel Plant

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders allocating land to Jindal Steel Private Limited. The government has allotted 860 acres of land for setting up an integrated steel plant in the state. These lands are allotted in the Chilukur Mandal of the Nellore district. The steel plant will be constructed with a total investment of Rs 7,500 crore, which will directly employ 2,500 people and 15,000 indirectly. The government has issued orders in this regard allowing the allotment of lands to APIIC.

AP govt. announces EWS quota for Job recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision on the issue of making reservations for the upper caste poor and issued GO permitting 10 per cent EWS reservation in jobs along with education. Also, the decision was taken to further simplify the guidelines determined by the Central Government. The reservation will apply to the upper caste poor with a family annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh. It also raised the income limit for the issuance of OBC certificates from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

YSR Kapu Nestham

The Andhra Pradesh government has implemented the 'YSR-Kapu Nestham' scheme for the second year in a row. As part of this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 490.86 crore financial assistance to 3,27,244 deserving poor women accounts belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga castes across the state.

YS Jagan visits Polavaram project

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has visited the Polavaram project on July 19 and inspected the progress of works. The chief minister conducted a review on R&R works and directed them to expedite the works. The CM said that an officer should be appointed to ensure strict quality and infrastructure be provided along with the construction of colonies.

Rs 500 crore worth development programs launched in Badvel

Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone to various development works at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Badvel was one of the most backward constituencies in the state and was totally neglected by the previous governments.