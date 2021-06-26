AP monthly round up: Here are the schemes implemented by govt. In June 2021

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not going back over his promises in respect to the welfare schemes. Despite, pandemic, the government is continuing its welfare programs successfully. This is the second consecutive year that the government has focused on the implementation of welfare schemes. The Andhra Pradesh government has released the calendar for the welfare schemes to be continued in this financial year and strictly following it.

The government has launched Jagananna Thodu, YSR Vahanamitra, and YSR Cheyutha in the month of June.



Jagananna Thodu



The government of Andhra Pradesh on June 8 has released Rs. 370 crores at the rate of Rs 10,000 in the accounts of 3.70 lakh small traders across the state under the Jagananna Thodu scheme. The scheme aims to help small traders struggling with a high interest rate. The loan of Rs. 10,000 would be extended to the street vendors and artisans.



YSR Vahanamitra



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed the financial aid to the auto and cab drivers for the third year in a row under YSR Vahanamitra. While launching the scheme for the second year in a row said that he had implemented the Vahanamitra scheme by seeing the plight of auto and cab drivers directly during the padayatra. The state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under the 'YSR Vahanamitra' scheme to assist auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers.



The Andhra Pradesh government has provided financial assistance at the rate of Rs 18,750 to SC, ST, BC and minority under YSR Cheyutha for the second year in a row. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 22 deposited financial assistance of Rs 4,339.39 crore directly to the beneficiaries' accounts for 23,14,342 women at the camp office.



In the first and second instalments, a total of Rs 8,943 crore was handed over to women. The AP government has already set up grocery shops for 78,000 people and an extra income of up to Rs 10,000 per woman will come through grocery shops. The government provided buffaloes, cows and goats to 1,90,517 people.