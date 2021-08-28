AP monthly roundup: Here are the four schemes launched by govt. in August 2021

The government of Andhra Pradesh has continued the welfare run in the state by launching the various schemes as per the calendar released in April. The government has launched four schemes in the month as part of the schedule. Also, the government has started 15,000 schools started in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works. The government has started the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works on August 16. However, let us take a look at the schemes implemented in the state in the month of August.



Jagananna Pacha Thoranam Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Jagananna Pacha Thoranam by planting the saplings at the AIIMS premises in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district. The government has launched an extensive program in the state to achieve a balanced climate and to protect the environment. YSR Nethanna Nestham The YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' for the third year in a row despite the Corona crisis. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited Rs 192.08 crore in the accounts of 80,032 eligible beneficiaries under the 'YSR Nethanna Nestam' in a virtual manner from his camp office in Tadepalli. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the schools constructed under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works on August 16 and later distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit to all the students across the state. The second phase of Nadu-Nedu works had also started on the same day. YS Jagan disburses Rs. 666.84 crore compensation to the AgriGold depositors Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed Rs 666.84 crore in the accounts of AgriGold victims from the CM camp office in Tadepalli for those who deposited over Rs. 20,000. He said that lakhs of people had lost their hard-earned money by saving in AgriGold.