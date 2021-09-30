AP MPs meets Railway officials in Vijayawada, submits proposals' on works to be carried out

The Andhra Pradesh state MPs urged the railway authorities to take immediate action on the setting up of the railway zone. The state MPs, who met the railway authorities in Vijayawada, gave proposals on the work to be undertaken by railways. South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya said that funds were not released from the state and hence work was stopped.



However, the MPs demanded that the work be approved and fully funded by the railways. They said Kovvur-Bhadrachalam, Nadkudi-Srikalahasti railway line should be completed soon. MPs Margani Bharat, Vanga Geeta, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and others were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that all problems would be solved if there was an uncompromising efforts.