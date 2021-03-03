X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Municipal Elections: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended, SEC to announce final list

AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar
x

AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Highlights

The deadline for the withdrawal of Municipal Election Nominations in Andhra Pradesh is over.

The deadline for the withdrawal of Municipal Election Nominations in Andhra Pradesh is over. A total of 17,418 nominations were filed in the 12 corporations and 75 municipalities where the elections will be held, while more than 2,900 candidates withdrew their nominations. The final list of candidates will be officially announced by the State Election Commission shortly.

Polling for the municipal elections will be held on the 10th of this month and the results will be released on the 14th. Meanwhile, as far unanimous results are concerned, YSRCP continued its domination in both the municipal and panchayat elections.

Punganur, Palamaneru and Macharla municipalities have fallen in the YSRCP account. YSRCP has consolidated a total of 31 wards in Punganur Municipality represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected in 18 wards out of 26 wards in Palamaner municipality and 7 wards in Nagari municipality. YSRCP consolidated 19 divisions under Tirupati Corporation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X