AP Municipal Elections: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended, SEC to announce final list

The deadline for the withdrawal of Municipal Election Nominations in Andhra Pradesh is over. A total of 17,418 nominations were filed in the 12 corporations and 75 municipalities where the elections will be held, while more than 2,900 candidates withdrew their nominations. The final list of candidates will be officially announced by the State Election Commission shortly.

Polling for the municipal elections will be held on the 10th of this month and the results will be released on the 14th. Meanwhile, as far unanimous results are concerned, YSRCP continued its domination in both the municipal and panchayat elections.

Punganur, Palamaneru and Macharla municipalities have fallen in the YSRCP account. YSRCP has consolidated a total of 31 wards in Punganur Municipality represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected in 18 wards out of 26 wards in Palamaner municipality and 7 wards in Nagari municipality. YSRCP consolidated 19 divisions under Tirupati Corporation.