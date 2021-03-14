AP Municipal Elections results: YSRCP registers thumping victory in Nagari

The ruling YSRCP made a spectacular win in Nagari municipality in Chittoor district.

Election was held for 22 wards in which YSRCP won 18, TDP 3 and independent 1.

The total wards in the municipality was 29 in which 7 elected unanimoudly including YSRCP 6 and TDP 1.

In other words in the 29 members Nagari municipal council YSRCP 24, TDP 4 and the remaining one was rebel YSRCP who contested as an independent and won against YSRCP official candidate supported by local MLA RK Roja much to the embarassment of her.

In Puttur YSRCP won 20 and TDP 6 wards in the election for which the counting of votes taken up today.

The YSRCP unanimously won a ward taking its tally to 21 while TDP 6 in the 27 members municipal council.