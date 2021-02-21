AP Municipal Elections: SEC allows to file nominations where candidates are dead

The State Election Commission has taken a key decision regarding the forthcoming municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh. The SEC has given opportunity to file nominations where the candidates who are in fray in the past were dead. As part of this, nominations can be filed till 3 pm on the 28th of this month. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has issued orders setting a deadline of March 3 for the withdrawal. He clarified that there would be no change in the rest of the election process and the election process would continue as it is.

Earlier, 56 candidates from recognized parties who had filed nominations after the release of the municipal election notification lost their lives due to various reasons. Among them, 28 YSRCP candidates, TDP-17, BJP-5, CPI-3, Congress-2 respectively died of various causes after nomination. Orders were issued giving another chance to file nomination in all these positions.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will conduct a review on the municipal elections with his superiors on the 22nd of this month. CS Adityanath Das will review the election arrangements with District Collectors, DGP, District SPs, Police Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners. The chief secretaries of the state municipal and finance ministries will attend the review. The chief secretary directed the officers to come to the meeting with full information.