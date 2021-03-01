AP Municipal Elections: YSRCP appeals High Court to look into SEC orders against village volunteers

YSRCP state general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao was angry over the state election commissioner's orders to seize the volunteers' mobile phones. He was speaking at a media conference here on Monday asked the High Court to take up the issue of Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's order to seize the phones of 2 lakh 60 thousand volunteers in the state in the wake of the municipal elections as a suomoto and appealed the court to control the Election Commissioner from issuing any orders without their prior permission.

He said the court time would also be wasted as the government moved the courts every time on illegal orders given by the commissioner. He said the seizure of the volunteers' phones would disrupt the welfare schemes being provided to the people and put the poor in the state at serious risk. He accused the Election Commissioner of acting as a political puppet rather than an official.

Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said that even though the people of Kuppam had defeated TDP, Chandrababu's mindset has not changed. He said that if Chandrababu would continue with his nefarious politics, he will face the same situation as Kuppam all across the state.