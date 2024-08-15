AP, NTPC Vidyut sign pact to install solar panels on all govt buildings

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) have inked a pact to install solar panels on all state government buildings by the end of 2025.

The Chief Minister noted that the move is aimed at achieving a greener future in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). “Taking a step towards a greener future in line with the MNRE guidelines, solar panels will be installed on all GoAP (government of Andhra Pradesh) buildings by the end of 2025,” said Naidu in a post on X. According to the Chief Minister, switching to solar energy will result in savings and significant reduction of carbon emissions.

A 25-year deal will ensure that solar power cost remains low.

Estimating that 300 megawatt rooftop solar power systems on government buildings will contribute to savings of Rs 118 crore annually, Naidu noted that over a period of 25 years, the savings would amount to Rs 2,957 crore. Further, he said the state can also achieve carbon emissions reduction of 3.41 lakh metric tons per annum and 85.25 lakh metric tons over 25 years.