AP-Odisha joint teams raid ID liquor dens, destroy material

Parvathipuram: As a part of joint operations, prohibition and excise officials of both Andhra-Odisha busted a huge arrack making den and destroyed the equipment, drums and throw away thousands litres of jaggery wash, which is used to prepare arrack.

Assistant commissioner of enforcement wing K Ramachandra Rao informed that as per the instructions given by the state director of enforcement the district wing has coordinated with the Odisha officials and on Monday and conducted surprise raids on the illicitly-distilled liquor dens in dense forest and hilly, remote areas of Andhra Odisha boarder.

As a part of Navodayam programme which is aimed at making the state free from ID liquor, the teams found the arrack making dens at Kapalada, Alamabda, Karli villages of Narayanapatnam block in Odisha and detected three cases of liquor and 8,400 litre of fermented jaggery and destroyed them on the spot as also seizing 80 litre arrack from the spot.

He said that 54 officers and staff from AP and 21 from Odisha have participated in the operation. He said that the arrack manufactures have fled on seeing the excise officials. Ramachandra Rao said that just before the Sankranti season the huge quantity of arrack and liquor is consumed, manufactured and transported between the Andhra Odisha boarder areas. He said that they are concentrating on the routes from where the arrack is arriving into AP and blocking those ways.