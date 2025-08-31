AP offering most welfare schemes, says Union Minister Pemmasani

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar praised Andhra Pradesh as the state offering the most welfare schemes. Speaking at an event in Nandivelugu, Tenali mandal, Guntur district, where State Minister Nadendla Manohar and MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad distributed smart ration cards, Pemmasani criticised the YSRCP regime for attracting no new companies. He expressed confidence that with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh Chawra, significant job opportunities will soon arise.

Nadendla Manohar announced that ragi, oil, wheat flour, and lentils would now be available at ration shops, with supplies expected throughout the month. He criticised the previous government for weakening the system and emphasised that recent government decisions aim to benefit the poor. Despite financial challenges, he assured that the implementation of the Super Six scheme is progressing to bring positive changes.