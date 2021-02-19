AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Ballot Counting should be recorded in fourth phase, says SEC

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has issued additional guidelines for the fourth phase of panchayat elections. It was clarified that the counting of votes must be video recorded. It was suggested that webcasting, videography and CCTV cameras should be installed in the most problematic areas and ordered to see uninterrupted power supply during counting of votes. Generators and inverters are suggested to be set up.



On the other hand, it was clarified that others should not be allowed into the counting centers. The SEC wants to order a recount where there is a difference of less than ten votes. The SEC directives state that video footage should be stored at counting centers.

Earlier, the High court of Andhra Pradesh has given its verdict over counting of ballot votes stating that the SEC orders of video recording of the counting of votes be followed. The three phases of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections had completed successfully and the state election commission has announced that the elections have held peacefully except few untoward incidents at some places.