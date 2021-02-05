AP Panchayat elections 2021: YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh slams at SEC for halting unanimous poll results

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is staying in Hyderabad and doing dirty politics in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a media conference on Friday, he said that an incompetent person was appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) during Chandrababu's tenure. The person who does not even know the basic thing of how to transfer the vote is flagged as our Election Commissioner‌. He said that an incompetent person who did not know that the vote would registered only when he is resided there for 6 months.

He said the unanimous results will depend on was that people of the village and questioned why SEC should is stopping the results. While Presidential, MP, MLA and MLC elections are the going unanimous, who is the SEC to oppose unanimous polls in the local elections. He said that more than 90 per cent of the YSRCP-backed candidates will win in this election and asked whether there were any complaints that YSRCP has forced anyone not to file nominations.

He challenged whether Chandrababu could go to the high court if the elections were unanimous. He was incensed over the SEC for contemplating to destroy the systems by taking the law into hands and handcuffing the officials. He said Chandrababu was leading the politics to wrong turn by blocking the government with the help of SEC. He said that action should not be taken against Chandrababu.

He said that the manifesto was cancelled and disciplinary action should be taken against Babu for releasing the manifesto. The MLA said that SEC said it was threatening the officers and commented that the SEC should change its behavior in line with the democracy.