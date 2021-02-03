AP Panchayat Elections: Chandrababu alleges YSRCP over violence in the villages

AP Panchayat Elections 2021: TDP national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has criticized CM Jagan alleging him of not wanting the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh to go smoothly. He alleged that YSRCP party cadre were creating provocative tensions and making threats with false cases. He held a teleconference with TDP leaders on Wednesday and lauded those who were making bold nominations without succumbing to the threats YSRCP. "While TDP is looking to uphold democracy, YSRCP is trying to destroy it," Naidu asserted.

Chandrababu criticized Jagan for deceiving the people and the state without doing any development activities. He accused he had failed to bring funds to the state from the centre and said that the CM had held his party MPs hostage at the centre for the amnesty of the cases against him

TDP MLC Ashok Babu has criticized Jagan for not protecting the lives of the people since he took over as AP chief minister. He wrote a letter to CM Jagan saying that peace and security in the state had deteriorated to this extent. He said there were attacks and atrocities on other parties in the state, including TDP with murders, assassination attempts, and suspicious deaths have all gone unnoticed. "It is flagrant that human rights enshrined in the Constitution are being arbitrarily violated," Ashok Babu alleged. He objected to the arrest of Atchennaidu on charges of attempted murder and termed it is an illegal charge.