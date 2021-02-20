AP Panchayat Elections fourth phase: Over 8.7L voters expected to exercise their franchise

Kakinada: The East Godavari district administration made all necessary arrangements for the conduct of the fourth phase of Gram Panchayat elections scheduled for Sunday in Amalapuram revenue division.

Amalapuram sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik said that fourth phase polls will be held for 273 village panchayats and 2,060 wards in Amalapuram revenue division. The polling will take place in 3,232 polling stations.

The sub-collector inspected polling stations and election material distribution centre, inspected the polling material and interacted with the officials at ZP Girls High School at Mummidivaram village on Saturday. Kaushik called upon all voters to exercise their franchise and help in improving the polling percentage during the Gram Panchayat elections in the division.

He directed the officials to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful manner strictly following the Covid protocol. Although the notification has been issued for the conduct of elections to 273 sarpanch posts, 14 villages have elected their sarpanches unanimously leaving the contest open only for 259 posts. In all 711 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts. Similarly, 4,576 candidates are vying for 2,060 ward member posts. Interestingly, no nominations were filed for 5 wards in the revenue division.

As many as 8,71,169 voters including 4,37,641 male, 4,33,511 female and 17 others are going to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase. The sub-collector also said that 11,158 staff members and 2,230 police personnel have been deployed on election duty. They had deputed 601 micro observers for sensitive and hypersensitive areas and made arrangements for 63 webcasting staff for observing the polling and counting activities.

Covid-19 precautions are being strictly enforced at polling and counting centres. In all 39,500 masks, 3,778 hand sanitisers, 1,290 thermal scanners and 9,600 pairs of hand gloves were provided. He said necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes after the polling.