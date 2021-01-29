AP Panchayat elections: YSRCP complains to SEC against Chandrababu for releasing manifesto

YSRCP has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against TDP chief Chandrababu. YSRCP Legal Cell Secretary Sairam has complained about the release of the TDP manifesto for the non-party panchayat elections. The complaint alleges that Chandrababu released the manifesto contrary to the code of conduct for elections and asked to take action.



It is learnt that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday released the party's manifesto in the wake of the panchayat elections. TDP has formulated this plan under the name of 'Pancha Sutras for Rural Progress' with the slogan 'Villages should shine again'. Chandrababu said the plan was to ensure that the panchayat elections are held to make TDP-backed candidates win and if they win, the people will be assured of self-sufficiency in the villages.

Earlier, the SEC has sought explanation from the government for giving advertisements on the unanimous polls giving incentives to the villages. It is in this backdrop, the YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the SEC to take action on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for releasing manifesto.