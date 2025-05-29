  • Menu
AP PGCET 2025 examination dates announced

The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025 has been officially announced, facilitating admissions to postgraduate courses at universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.

The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025 has been officially announced, facilitating admissions to postgraduate courses at universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. This year's entrance examination will be organised by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

The online application process commenced on April 2 and concluded on May 5. Although the initial notification did not specify the entrance exam dates, the Higher Education Council has now released the updated schedule.

According to the new timetable, the AP PGCET 2025 will be conducted online from June 9 to June 12, with two sessions available each day—morning and evening. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly as the exam approaches.

