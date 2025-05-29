Live
- 10-Minute Yoga Poses to Naturally Cool Your Body During Summer
- NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi
- CM Naidu Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari for Approving Badvel–Nellore Highway Project
- Cannacraft understands that true greatness walks a fine line between harm and healing, myth and medicine
- Pawan Kalyan Wraps Dubbing for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1’ Ahead of June 12 Release
- Maoist caught after encounter in Koraput
- 'Chidiya' director Mehran Amrohi says he can never reverse engineer a film as per market demand
- Dinesh Vijan and maddock films’ 7th hit in a row, bhool chuk maaf, proves they have cracked the code to connecting with audiences
- Preparing for perfect challenges, Indian men's football team reaches Thailand
- We need to be future-ready, Atmanirbharata is the only way: IAF chief A.P. Singh
AP PGCET 2025 examination dates announced
The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025 has been officially announced, facilitating admissions to postgraduate courses at universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.
The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025 has been officially announced, facilitating admissions to postgraduate courses at universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. This year's entrance examination will be organised by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.
The online application process commenced on April 2 and concluded on May 5. Although the initial notification did not specify the entrance exam dates, the Higher Education Council has now released the updated schedule.
According to the new timetable, the AP PGCET 2025 will be conducted online from June 9 to June 12, with two sessions available each day—morning and evening. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly as the exam approaches.