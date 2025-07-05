AP pilots Denmark tech for durable roads

Kurnool: Several roads in Andhra Pradesh are going to get new look and pothole-free as the state government started using Danish Asphalt Reinforcing technology of Denmark as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to give priority for roads network.

As part of the initiative, minister for roads and buildings B C Janardhana Reddy launched the pilot project of Danish Asphalt reinforcing technology for a road from Mudigedu to Sanjamala in Banaganapalle constituency in Nandyal district.

The minister said that the new technology is being used for noted projects world-wide, including airports, metro and motorways. He said that the new technology will help in ensuring long life of roads and able to bear heavy loads without sinking and potholes. He said if the pilot project is successful, the same technology will be used throughout the state.

The minister said this innovative approach, combining bitumen with aramid and polyolefin fibers, ensures roads that are 50 per cent more durable and resistant to potholes and floods.

R&B ENC Ramachandra said that the road project was taken as a pilot project by Danish Fiber company of Denmark as a trial run and if it is successful, it will be used throughout the state.

Danish firm’s representative Jose Sebastian expressed delight over partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government, noting the technology’s proven effectiveness in European infrastructure projects, including Heathrow Airport and the Dubai Metro.

Other dignitaries present included NDB CEO M V R Vivekananda Reddy, R&B SE Maheshwar Reddy, EE Sridhar Reddy, DE Subbaraidu, and Danish team members Michael, David, and Jose Sebastian.