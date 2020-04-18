AP police drone caught children playing cricket during lockdown

Amidst of Coronavirus, the AP police are implementing lockdown strictly as it is the only precautionary measure to break the virus chain and warned the people to stay at home.

Still, some Covidiots are seen roaming on the roads unnecessarily. Especially in the rural areas, few people and children are coming out of their houses violating the lockdown rules. Over this, police have changed their focus by using drone surveillance and getting ready to file cases against them based on the video.

In this context, AP police have released a drone video through the Twitter handle on Saturday (April 18), where some children were seen playing cricket in the ground violating the lockdown rules.

Upon seeing the drone camera, the children started to run to their houses, and the drone chased them. Now, this video has gone viral on social media. On the occasion, the police said that everyone must follow lockdown and warned that the cases would be booked against them who violates the rules.







