AP POLYCET 2023: Deadline for Registration and few payment extended till June 5

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET-2023 web counseling has been postponed. In this regard, the polytechnic admissions-2023 convener said in a statement that the polytechnic web counseling process, which was supposed to start from June 1, has been postponed.



It is stated that the deadline for online registration has been postponed till June 5. A new schedule will be released soon on selection of web options, allotment of seats, admissions in colleges and commencement of classes. However, it has been clarified that the certificate verification will be done as per the schedule.



On the other hand, around 1,24,021 people have qualified in the POLYCET exam conducted on May 10 this year. All of them will be given admission through counseling in the three-year diploma course in 29 branches of 87 government and 171 private polytechnic colleges across the state.