AP Polycet 2023 web options to begin from tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani announced the schedule for admissions in polytechnic courses on Wednesday. The admissions process for Polycet, which was postponed earlier due to procedural reasons, will now commence from Thursday.

The official notification was released on August 10. Students who have already completed registration and certificate verification are advised to select their options between August 11 and 14, within a four-day window followed by changes to the selected options on August 16.

The seat allotment process will be completed by August 18. Students who are allotted seats are required to report directly to the respective colleges between August 19 and 23. Classes are scheduled to commence from August 23. It is worth noting that there are a total of 18,141 seats available in 88 government polytechnics, and 64,933 seats available in 182 private polytechnics.