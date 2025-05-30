AP Power Utilities targets providing 3L rooftop solar connections by June 2025

Vijayawada: State Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has conducted a detailed review meeting with the officials of PEPDCL, APCPDCL, and APSPDCL on the implementation status of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in Andhra Pradesh at CS Camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

During the meeting participated by CMD/APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej, CMD/APSPDCL, K Santosha Rao and CMD/APCPDCL P Pulla Reddy, the Special Chief Secretary Energy stated that Andhra Pradesh is leading India’s clean energy transition by actively promoting rooftop solar installations across the state. He said that the state government has set an ambitious target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by the end of 2025 .The Special Chief Secretary directed the DISCOMs and NREDCAP to collectively achieve the target of providing three lakh rooftop solar connections by the end of June 2025.

Each DISCOM is assigned a target of 75,000 connections, while NREDCAP will also execute 75,000 connections. He instructed that a detailed action plan be submitted immediately and announced that the progress will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

He also stressed the need to widely publicize PM Surya Ghar among SC and ST beneficiaries as setting up 2-kilowatt rooftop units will be entirely free for them as per the scheme. He also urged to create awareness among Backward Class (BC) households, as the government is offering a total subsidy of Rs 80,000 comprising Rs 60,000 from the Central government and an additional Rs 20,000 from the State government towards the total rooftop solar installation cost of Rs 1.2 lakh under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The Special Chief Secretary reviewed the implementation progress of the scheme and noted that Andhra Pradesh has so far recorded 12.12 lakh registrations on the PM Surya Ghar portal. APEPDCL received 85,711applications and APCPDCL recorded 5.34 lakh registrations while APSPDCL registered 5.92 lakh applications.

The Special CS said that around 5.87 lakh SC/ST households have been identified for coverage under this initiative, with a projected rooftop solar capacity of 1,174 MWp and an expected annual power generation of 1,743 million units. “Each eligible household will be provided with a 2 kWp rooftop solar system, which is to be commissioned within six months from the issuance of the Letter of Award (LOA). K Vijayanand directed DISCOMs to expedite the implementation of PM SuryaGhar Scheme and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding clean energy access to all eligible households in Andhra Pradesh through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.