AP reports 132 Coronavirus positive cases by Thursday morning, new cases 21, awaited for 493

Amaravati: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh further raised to 132, with the latest 21 as on Thursday morning bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

Still, the authorities have been waiting for the test results of 493 samples. Out of the 132 positive cases, there are 20 each from both Guntur as well as Nellore districts. Prakasam shoot up to 17 while Kadapa and Krishna reported 15 each, West Godavari 14, Visakhapatnam 11, East Godavari 9, Chittoor 8, Anantapur 2 and Kurnool 1.

On the other hand, the results of 213 samples are pending in Nellore, 55 in West Godavari, 49 in Kadapa, 48 in Anantapur, 37 in Kurnool, 25 in Srikakulam, 24 each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

So far, the government collected samples of 1800 people. Among them, 758 from Delhi returnees, 543 from contact people of Delhi returnees, 226 from foreign returnees and 130 from their contacts and the remaining 143 from others.