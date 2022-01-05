AP reports seven more Omicron variant cases, tally mounts to 24

Seven more Omicron cases have been reported in the state taking the total number of Omicron victims in the state to 24. Among those recently infected with Omicron were two women from Oman, two each from Dubai, and one each from the United States, Sudan, and Goa. Earlier, their samples were sent to CCMB in Hyderabad and the results on Tuesday turned out to be positive.



Among the victims, three were from the Krishna district and two each from West Godavari and East Godavari districts respectively. At present, their health condition is improving, said Director of Health Dr. Hymavati.



The Director of Health said one of the patients was in the hospital with mild symptoms and the rest were in home isolation without any symptoms. The contacts of the omicron patients were traced tested and the positive samples were sent for genome sequencing.



Meanwhile, the public was advised to adhere to covid rules and regulations wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding public gatherings during festivals.