AP resumes property registrations

Vijayawada: After two days of stalling of registrations due to a breakdown of servers, the registration of properties and other activities in the sub-registrar offices resumed across the state on Wednesday giving a big relief to the property buyers and sellers.



It is estimated that more than 15,000 registrations were held by evening 7 pm on Wednesday as thousands of property buyers and sellers thronged the sub-registrar offices to complete the transaction by May 31 night.

The state government announced an increase in the land value from June 1, 2023 onwards. But how much value will be increased is not yet known. So, many people wished to complete the registrations by May 31 night at any cost and thronged the sub-registrar offices in the state. It is expected that it could be anything between 25% and 75% depending upon the area.

In NTR district, more than 1500 property registrations were recorded on Wednesday and over 2000 registrations were done in Krishna district by Wednesday evening. In Nellore district, over 2,000 registrations were made on Wednesday. Many people thronged the sub-registrar offices on May 29 and 30 in the state for the registrations of properties as the state government decided to increase the land values from June 1. If the land value is increased the stamp duty will be increased.

But server broke down for two days on Monday and Tuesday causing disappointment to the people and it invited criticism. However, the servers resumed on Wednesday and the registrations were held till late night to clear the rush of the token holders.

In East Godavari, more than 1000 registrations were done by evening and still many were waiting in the registrars process as the process was on. In Srikakulam district, sub-registrar offices were overcrowded. The case was same in Amudalavalasa and Narasannapeta.

In Prakasam district, the sub-registrar offices witnessed heavy rush as the registrations continued as usual giving relief to the property buyers. At the district headquarters Ongole heavy rush witnessed on Wednesday.

The registration offices of Kurnool and Kallur witnessed huge rush since morning on Wednesday. On an average number of registrations were up by 20 to 30 percent in most sub-registrar offices in the state. Heavy rush was also witnessed in Guntur, Vizag, Kakinada, Kadapa, Anantapur and other cities.

On the other hand, confusion prevailed in the state on the increase of land values. In cities like Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nellore and Kakinada land value plays key role in fixing the prices of apartment flats.