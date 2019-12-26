AP Rewind 2019: Here are historic laws enacted by CM Jagan Reddy's government

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh has enacted some sensational laws in 2019. This year, CM Jagan introduced legislation that would serve as a role model for most states.

Disha Act 2019

After the rape and murder case in Telangana, the AP government has introduced a historical law titled Disha Act 2019 (Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law Amendment Act 2019). Special courts will be set up to investigate atrocities on women. Those resort to crimes against women will be sentenced to a speedy trial in 21 days.

English Medium in government-run Schools

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced another historical bill with the expectation that the poor should also study in English Medium. The bill was approved by the Legislature.

Judiciary Preview

The state government has adopted this new policy for transparency in government projects. The judicial committee will review all projects worth over Rs 100 crore. It also amended the law.

Fifty per cent quota for SC ST BCs in nominated posts:

This is another historic bill that Jagan has brought. The bill was introduced by the Jagan government, providing 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts for the BC, SC, ST and minorities of the state. Also, the law has been amended to give women 50 per cent positions.

75% of jobs for locals

The bill has created a sensation in the country. The law also ensured young people that 75% of jobs would be provided to local people by companies in the state. If the company provides the expert details to the government first, the government will provide skill development training at its own cost.