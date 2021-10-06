AP RGUKT CET results 2021 released: Download the rank card here

AP RGUKT CET results 2021: The results of the recently conducted RGUKT 2021 CET for entrance into four IIIT Universities in the state have been released on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the results at the Ongole IIIT Campus. It is noteworthy that the results were released within 10 days, which is the first time in AP history. Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy was also present on the occasion.

The exam was conducted on September 26 offline where a total of 75,283 candidates had appeared for the AP RGUKT CET Exam 2021.

In the results announced, Maddana Gunasekhar of Dharmavaram in Anantapur District secured the first rank, K. Srichakradharani of Maidukuru in Kadapa District secured the second rank and M. Chandrika of Vizianagaram has got third rank.

Here is how to check the results

Visit the official website

Click on the result notification available on the homepage of the website.

Enter required credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth, Secuirty Code to download the results.

Take a printout of your result for reference.